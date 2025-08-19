Four key takeaways from Trump’s White House summit on Ukraine

US president Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy stand with European leaders at the White House in Washington. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Donald Trump has hosted leaders from across Europe as part of a flurry of diplomacy to find a path to peace in Ukraine.

Coming just days after a disappointing summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the pressure was on to make headway in a years-long conflict that the US president once said he could solve in 24 hours.

Below are some key points arising from the US president’s range of bilateral and multilateral talks with the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Finland, the European Union and Nato.

A meeting between Zelenskiy and Putin ... could it finally happen?

A bilateral meeting between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Vladimir Putin is something the Russian president has always resisted, urging for a list of preconditions to be met first, but the possibility may now be nearer than ever.

Donald Trump said after the White House talks: “I called president Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between president Putin and president Zelenskiy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a trilat, which would be the two presidents, plus myself.”

According to German chancellor Friedrich Merz, Putin told Trump in a call during Monday’s White House meeting that he was ready to meet Zelenskiy “within the next two weeks”. For his part, Zelenskiy reiterated on Monday that he was ready for talks with Putin.

Both Merz and the Finnish president, Alexander Stubbs, offered some pointed language on the topic, saying in separate press conferences that it remained to be seen if the Russian president had the “courage” to go ahead with the meeting. Stubbs said: “Putin is rarely to be trusted.”

So far, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has said only that Putin was open to the “idea” of such direct talks.

Need for security guarantees agreed – but details unclear

Although Trump poured cold water on the importance of a ceasefire, he did offer hope on US involvement in helping guarantee Ukraine’s future security.

After welcoming Zelenskiy to the White House, he said: “When it comes to security, there’s going to be a lot of help”, even if European countries need to be “a first line of defence”.

Later, Trump said in a post that these guarantees would be “co-ordinated” with the US.

On Monday morning, Zelenskiy described security guarantees as “a key issue, a starting point towards ending the war” and appreciated Trump’s indication that the US was ready to be part of that guarantee.

Zelenskiy said those guarantees would be “formalised in some way in the next week or 10 days”, which can prove to be a long time when it comes to diplomacy involving Trump’s White House.

Trump believes he is very good at solving conflicts

The US president’s desire for a Nobel peace prize is well known – who can forget the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” established as part of a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan this month – and it seemed clearly in his mind during his Oval Office meeting with Zelenskiy.

The “peacemaker-in-chief” said he had ended six wars since he became president, with his administration claiming to have helped settle the conflicts between Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia.

A potential boost for the US arms industry

Trump’s approach to foreign crises is peppered with efforts to find a way to establish economic opportunity for US industry, and Ukraine may be no different if a deal is finalised. Zelenskiy has, after all, previously had to negotiate the US president’s desire for Ukraine’s critical minerals as part of his rivalry with China.

On Monday, Zelenskiy indicated the price of obtaining security guarantees from the US included a pledge to buy $90bn of US weapons, primarily aircraft and air defence systems.

He added that the US would also buy into Ukraine’s drone programme, an area in which it has made significant strides since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. – Guardian