Arkphire wins €50m contract with The London Clinic

Arkphire has secured a €50 million contract with Britain’s largest independent charitable hospital to manage its IT systems.

The seven-year deal with The London Clinic replaces an existing contract.

The clinic employs 600 consultants across seven sites that include a well-regarded cancer treatment centre.

“The decision to progress with outsourcing core IT infrastructure services to Arkphire UK came down to trust. Arkphire has demonstrated real technical capability and a depth of insight about The London Clinic that gives us the belief that they are the best people to support our ambitious digital transformation plans,’ said chief information officer James Maunder.

The Arkphire group employs more than 240 people and generates revenues of over €150 million.

The company, whose technology partners include EMC, Dell and Cisco, provides services that cover IT procurement, cloud computing, network services, data centre and managed services. It secured a multimillion investment from London-based private capital firm Bregal Milestone in late 2018 to aid growth.

Earlier this year Arkphire completed the acquisition of fellow Irish company Trilogy Technologies, creating one of the largest and fastest-growing locally-based IT procurement and managed services businesses.