Apple still owes State €5bn in back taxes

Apple must still pay €5 billion to comply with the European Commission’s order on back taxes to the Republic, nearly two years after the company’s Irish fiscal deals were ruled illegal.

Apple has now paid €9 billion – or almost two-thirds – of the €13 billion in back taxes and €1 billion of interest it was ordered to transfer to the State, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday. It said €4.5 billion was paid since June 30th.

The tech giant, which reported $53.3 billion in third-quarter sales and beat expectations with its fourth-quarter forecast, declined to comment further. The tax money will be held in an escrow account while Apple and the Republic fight the EU order at court, which will take years.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has already shown herself impatient with the slow pace of repayment of what she views as illegal state aid from Ireland to Apple. Last year she took the State to court for not getting the money back quickly enough. The EU’s press office said on Thursday that officials were ready to withdraw that suit when all the funds are transferred.

Close contact

“We continue to be in close contact with the Irish authorities and hope that recovery of the illegal aid is completed in full as soon as possible,” the European Commission said in an emailed statement “That would also allow us to close the ongoing procedure before the EU Court of Justice against Ireland for not having implemented the commission decision.”

The Apple case is the biggest of a wave of investigations that has ordered dozens of companies to repay billions of euros over tax rulings that the EU says were unfair. The EU is yet to decide on cases involving McDonald’s and UK tax treatment of multinational companies. – Bloomberg