Apache Pizza warns customers it has suffered data breach

Apache Pizza has been hit by a data breach that “may have compromised” personal data shared with the company, it has told customers.

The takeaway chain, which has more than 150 outlets in the Republic, said the breach was limited to delivery information and did not concern customers’ bank or credit card details.

The company said it was notified of a data breach on June 2nd and the content of the breach was confirmed on June 3rd.

“We have established that the breach concerns your name, address, email address, telephone number, which pizzas you have ordered and in a small number of cases also your date of birth in connection with birthday orders,” it said in an email.

Its databases do not contain bank account numbers or credit card details, it assured customers.

The data breach has been reported to the Data Protection Commission and a report will also be filed to An Garda Síochána.

“The data vulnerability was quickly closed and the data secured. Various measures have been taken to protect our customer data,” Apache Pizza said.

“We would like to reassure you that it is safe to share your delivery information with us.”

However, the data breach may result in personal data being published or the sending of a phishing email.

The company said customers should not click on links or respond to emails “if you are in doubt”.