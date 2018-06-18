Amazon Web Services to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland

Amazon Web Services is to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

AWS, a subsidiary of online giant Amazon, offers cloud services spanning computer power, database storage and content delivery.

The new jobs will be based at the firm’s current Dublin sites in Blanchardstown, Tallaght, the city centre, and north Co Dublin.

The announcement was made by Mike Beary, country manager for AWS in Ireland as the company officially opened its Shannon Building on Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

“Today, we have more than 2,500 Amazon employees in Ireland supporting customers from Ireland and around the world,” said Mr Beary.

“There is an abundance of talent in Ireland which helped us to exceed our talent growth targets ahead of schedule. Ireland is a great place to do business.

“The country’s creative culture and diverse pool of technical skills make it an ideal location for our rapidly expanding business.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the news was a vote of confidence in Ireland.

“The genius of Amazon is that it’s never finished changing and adapting,” he said. “By opening this building and announcing 1,000 jobs you are helping us meet our ambition to make Dublin the tech capital of Europe. ”

He said the highly-skilled, full-time jobs Amazon announced were exactly what Ireland was looking for and said the company had played a role in developing Ireland’s data centre infrastructure.

Mr Varadkar said the presence of data centres in Ireland was a good thing, describing them as the backbone of the cloud revolution.

However, he acknowledged the construction of data centres was not universally welcomed.

“There is a balance to be struck and we need to take account of community concerns,” he said.

Last month technology giant Apple cancelled a plan to build an €850 million data centre in Athenry, Co Galway due to delays caused by objections to the project.

Among the roles being recruited for by Amazon are engineers for software development, network development engineers, data centres, systems and support; solutions architects, security and big data specialists, development operations engineers, and technical management positions.