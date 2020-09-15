SMEs €15bn revenue hit, Aer Lingus refunds, and Verizon moves IP back to US

Irish SMEs face a revenue shortfall of up to €15 billion this year, depending on how the Republic’s economy responds to the Covid-19 crisis, research from the Economic and Social Research Institute has found. Peter Hamilton reports.

The Irish unit of US communications giant Verizon Media, which owns AOL and Yahoo, transferred its intellectual property out of Ireland and back to the US last year in a €448 million deal. Mark Paul has the details.

Social media giant Facebook has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 in all its operations, including data centres that are intensive consumers of energy. Kevin O’Sullivan spoke to the company.

Irish digital marketing software company Xtremepush has said it is on the lookout for acquisitions worth up to €15 million, after it raised €4.25 million in funding from boutique lender, Beechbrook Capital. Mark Paul reports.

A dog is for life, not just a pandemic. In our personal finance feature, Joanne Hunt runs through the many costs of keeping a family pet.

In Q&A,readers ask about their rights having waited months for refunds on Aer Lingus flights impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. Dominic Coyle advises them on their rights.

In media and marketing, Laura Slattery looks back at what’s been a mixed year for the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok, including putting down roots in Ireland.

