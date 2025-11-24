Business

Dublin isn’t a ‘bargain bucket’ tourism destination, says Little Museum boss

Income rises to €1.4m despite closure of museum for rennovation during 2024

The modern history room at the Little Museum of Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni
The modern history room at the Little Museum of Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni
Ian Curran
Mon Nov 24 2025 - 06:002 MIN READ

Dublin is not a “bargain bucket” destination for tourists and probably never will be, the director of the Little Museum of Dublin has said, but tourism and hospitality operators must deliver value for customers to win repeat business.

Trevor White, who founded the museum in a Georgian town house on Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green in 2011, also said tourism agencies are “anxiously” trying to develop new markets, given the Irish industry’s “over-reliance” on US visitors.

Mr White was speaking to The Irish Times after the Little Museum filed new accounts with the Charities Regulator for 2024.

Income at the Little Museum increased from €1.4 million in 2023 to almost €1.7 million, largely due to an increase in revenues from charitable activities.

READ MORE

Ireland can’t credibly regulate AI while also living off Big Tech’s taxes

John FitzGerald: Curbing skilled immigration from outside the EU would be a serious mistake

Government department fights move to clamp down on online fraud

Norwegian billionaire left to rue Mainstream Renewable deal as losses hit €1.2bn

The results are particularly strong given its St Stephen’s Green premises were closed for renovation for much of 2024, with the attraction temporarily rehoused in Pembroke Street. It reopened in June 2025 after a €4.3 million refurbishment of the site.

The venue was left with a surplus of €634,317 for the 2024 financial year, up from €315,087.

The Little Museum accumulated total funds in excess of €2 million at the end of 2024, up from €1.4 million in 2023, according to the filings.

In a report attached to the accounts, the directors said the venue welcomed 79,749 guests in 2023, down from 104,757.

“The drop is directly attributable to the museum’s temporary relocation at a pop-up space on Pembroke Street during our essential accessibility and renovation works,” they said.

The Little Museum, which employed 17 people last year, received €545,202 in capital grants in the year and €70,000 from the Department of Tourism, the filings reveal.

Mr White said visitor numbers increased in 2025 after the museum reopened.

“We had a gobsmacking year,” he said. “We had a terrific summer, but I suspect we’re rather unusual in that regard.”

While he said the Little Museum was “fortunate” to have a lot of repeat business in 2025, the wider tourism industry has faced challenges amid a decline in visitors this year from Britain and Europe.

“There’s certainly a fear within the industry that we’re over-reliant on American business,” Mr White said. “And I think that’s a legitimate fear. I have to say that the tourism agencies are very much alive to that, and they’re kind of anxiously trying to develop revenue.”

Regarding the perception of Dublin and Ireland more generally as an expensive place to plan a trip, Mr White said the capital was “still a fantastic place to visit”. However, he said: “We’re not a bargain bucket destination and, frankly, I’m not sure we ever will be”.

There is a recognition within the industry that “you’re not going to get repeat business if you’re ripping people off”, but the country needs to be “wary” of this issue and the cost of doing business, Mr White added.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning