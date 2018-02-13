Sean Gallagher appointed president of US pharma firm Nutriband

The former Irish presidential candidate Sean Gallagher has been appointed president of the US pharmaceutical firm Nutriband.

The company markets transdermal products, which use the same principle as nicotine patches. Absorption though the skin is a method that it says is becoming ever more mainstream in the medicine industry.

Mr Gallagher, who ran for Áras an Uachtaráin as an Independent in 2011, is also chief executive of Clyde Real Estate, a director of the pharmaceutical engineering services firm Team Horizon, a founder of the home-technology company Smarthomes, and a former investor on the RTÉ series Dragons’ Den.

The holder of an MBA from the University of Ulster, he has also served on a number of State boards, including Fás and the north-south organisation InterTradeIreland, and was chairman of the State-owned Drogheda Port Company.

Nutriband, a Florida-based company founded by the Irish entrepreneur Gareth Sheridan, went public in the United States in 2016. It is researching treatments for cardiovascular disease, inflammatory joint disease, asthma and diabetes.