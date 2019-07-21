Tixserve signs deal to provide digital tickets at Twickenham

Irish company Tixserve has signed a deal with the Rugby Football Union in the UK to provide a secure digital ticket delivery system for Twickenham stadium.

The interactive digital ticket delivery system, which works through a smartphone app and is similar to Apple Wallet, prevents unauthorised resale or exchange of tickets and opens up opportunities for companies to engage with customers and market products and services to them. The system can provide vital information such as maps and directions to the stadium with transport details and deliver match day real-time updates.

The Irish company, which is based at Maynooth University, won the contract through a competitive tendering process and trials of the system at numerous events.

Its white-label solution for entertainment and sporting events enables the secure delivery of interactive digital tickets on behalf of its business clients – event creators, venues and rights owners – with unique customer engagement, marketing and commerce opportunities.

It also eliminates fraud and touting, high fulfilment costs and limited data capture.

“We are delighted to have secured such a prestigious flagship client as the RFU, especially after such an exhaustive tender process,” Tixserve managing director and co-founder Pat Kirby said.

“The close working relationship developed means that we can provide the best secure digital ticketing solution for the RFU and its clubs, sponsors and supporters, as well as concert promoters and music fans who also use the world-famous Twickenham Stadium.”

Established in 2015, Tixserve formally launched in 2017, pitching itself as a specialist business to business service.

The RFU is aiming to improve customer service, prevent unauthorised resale of tickets and enhance interaction with fans, rugby club memberships, schools and sponsors.

“This is an important strategic agreement for the RFU as more and more fans now expect the convenience of being able to use their mobile devices to access events,” said RFU commercial officer Simon Massie-Taylor. “The Twickenham Stadium app will enable fans visiting the stadium to receive their tickets quickly and securely. They will also receive the information they need about each event, such as travel, things to do at the stadium, and exclusive content direct to their mobile device.