Tesco opens largest store in Ireland in Liffey Valley

UK supermarket giant Tesco opened its largest store in Ireland today, the 60,000 square foot Liffey Valley Tesco .

The new €30 million store will create up to 175 jobs, and will feature retail units including Tesco Mobile, Vision Express, Costa Coffee, Holland & Barrett and more.

Tesco Ireland CEO, Andrew Yaxley, said: “This new environmentally-friendly flagship store will boast an extensive range of fresh food, groceries, beers, wines and spirits as well as an exciting range of F&F clothing, toys and home-wares. Providing a totally new and enhanced type of shopping experience for customers in the area, we look forward to working with local suppliers and becoming a strong and vibrant part of the community.”

The new environmentally-friendly Liffey Valley store is a highly carbon-efficient design which includes in-built energy-saving measures, advanced lighting, heating and cooling systems and waste recycling facilities.