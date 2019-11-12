Strong first half performance for DCC as profit rises

DCC reported a strong first half performance, with group operating profit up 14.5 per cent and growth reported among all its divisions.

But revenue fell 1.7 per cent over the six month period to £7.3 billion, with DCC Retail & Oil showing a decline in volumes on weaker activity in the UK. Revenue excluding DCC LPG and DCC Retail & Oil saw an increase of 11.7 per cent to £2.1 billion, although it declined modestly organically, driven by a decline in revenue in the technology business in the UK.

Adjusted earnings per share were up 3 per cent to 110.2 pence and the interim dividend increased by 10 per cent to 49.5 pence per share.

“The business has performed strongly, with group operating profit well ahead of the prior year and all divisions delivering good profit growth, despite the more difficult economic and market backdrop, particularly in the UK,” said chief executive Donal Murphy.

DCC also announced the recent $60 million acquisition by DCC Healthcare of Ion Laboratories Inc, a Florida-based contract manufacturer of nutritional products.

“DCC Healthcare’s acquisition of Ion Laboratories Inc in the US is a material step in the division’s strategy to build a business of scale in the world’s largest health supplements and nutritional products market,” Mr Murphy said. “ The US market is highly innovative, fragmented and growing strongly and, we believe, presents an exciting opportunity for the group to develop, both organically and through acquisition, a leading market position in this attractive market.”

Mr Murphy said the group expected its full year, which runs until March 31st 2020, would be broadly in line with current market expectations.

“Notwithstanding the continuing uncertain macroeconomic outlook impacting the UK economy, and the Technology business in particular, the Group believes that the year ending 31 March 2020 will be another year of good operating profit growth and further development and will be broadly in line with current market consensus expectations,” he said.