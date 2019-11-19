Mason Hayes & Curran reappoints Black as managing partner

Irish law firm Mason Hayes & Curran has reselected Declan Black as its managing partner for a third term.

Mr Black, a lifer with the Dublin-based firm, became managing partner in 2013. Since then the law firm’s turnover has doubled and its headcount has risen to more than 500.

Mason Hayes & Curran returned to growth in 2018, with revenue increasing 8 per cent to €82 million, following growth across all of its practice areas.

Mr Black said: “We work very hard to advise clients in an unstuffy, user-friendly way that will deliver the best outcomes for their organisations. We also try to create a working environment that allows everyone in the firm to make a positive contribution to our business. I’m pleased to be able to continue these efforts as managing partner.”

Mr Black also leads the law firm’s corporate social responsibility activities, which focus on education, particularly for the disadvantaged. The firm said it contributed about 1 per cent of turnover in cash and kind to a number of causes.

It is also lead sponsor of the UCD Sutherland Opportunity, which provides financial resources for students from under-represented groups to pursue a career in law.