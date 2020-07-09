Jysk Ireland to merge with UK business as it seeks further growth

Scandinavian home retailer Jysk Ireland is to merge with the UK business, appointing current Irish country manager Roni Tuominen to run the combined business.

The company, which opened its first store in Ireland in April, 2019, has seven stores here and plans to open two more, including its first Dublin shop in October. The second will be located in Sligo.

The merger will allow the company to cut costs and accelerate its growth in the region, replicating the Irish success of the brand in the UK.

“With one combined organisation based on our strong JYSK values, we will strengthen our competencies within retail and lower the costs of the two countries’ operations,” Mr Tuominen said. “This will make it possible for us to significantly speed up our expansion and reach the turnover we need for solid financial results in both countries.”

Viewed as the Danish answer to Ikea, Jysk was founded in 1979 by Lars Larsen, and has since expanded to 51 countries with more than 2,800 stores worldwide, employing 23,000 people.