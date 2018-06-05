Irish outsourcing company Abtran to create 350 jobs in Sligo

Outsourcing company Abtran is to create 350 new jobs in Sligo as part of a new expansion.

Abtran, which provides customer and business process management services, is establishing a new regional operations centre at Finisklin Business Park in Sligo which will be up and running later this year.

The company currently employs over 2,000 people in Cork, Dublin, Kildare and southern India.

Established in 1997, Abtran, which runs the helpline for the State’s Local Property Tax (LPT), and also does administrative work for Irish Water, marks its 21st anniversary this year.

Other clients of the company include Sky, the Health Service Executive, Electric Ireland and the Road Safety Authority.

“Ireland will continue to be a key part of the global growth ambitions that we have as the country’s largest home grown business process outsourcing (BPO) provider. We also believe it is very important to support national and regional economic development wherever possible through the growth of our operations,” said Abtran chief executive Pat Ryan.