Irish customers spend on average €15m per month at Ikea

Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea achieved Irish sales of €181.5 million for the year to the end of August, up 7.4 per cent year on year. This equates to an average €15 million a month.

The group also revealed details of the performance of its online shopping site, which launched here in November 2017. The website recorded sales in the 10 month period of €17.3 million.

This suggests that well over €1 in every €10 spent by Irish shoppers at Ikea is transacted online. Its Irish website received 17 million hits over the course of the year.

Furniture sales

Ikea, which employs more than 700 staff here, principally at its Ballymun store in north Dublin, says it holds an 8.7 per cent share of the Irish home furnishings market and it claims to be the number one website here for sales of furniture.

“Our investment in multi-channel retailing this year was in direct response to the changing needs of our customers, and ’Shop Online’ was a big part of this journey,” said Claudia Marshall, Ikea’s market manager for Ireland.

In addition to its Ballymun outlet, Ikea operates an order and collection outlet in Carrickmines on Dublin’s southside. It is rumoured to be on the lookout for further Irish sites.