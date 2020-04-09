Flutter to ask shareholders to take dividend payment in shares

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment announced plans to pay a dividend of 133 pence to shareholders, but in shares rather than cash.

The company said it would put the proposal to shareholders at an annual general meeting due to take place next month. It needs their approval before it can proceed with the share payout.

Flutter’s annual report, published on Monday, showed Flutter paid chief executive Peter Jackson a total of £2 million (€2.8m) last year, 17 per cent more than in 2018, including a salary of £737,000, a pension contribution of £111,000 and benefits including medical insurance of £7,000.

Chief financial officer Jonathan Hill received £1.35 million last year, including a salary of £484,000.

Flutter’s decision to pay in shares rather than cash comes as companies cancel or suspend dividends due to uncertainaty as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally.

Newry-based First Derivatives said on Thursday it would not recommend payment of a dividend for the financial year ended Beruary 29th 2020 to preserve its liquidity. Last week, AIB and Bank of Ireland and a host of euro-zone lenders abandoned dividend plans after the ECB’s banking supervision recommended banks hold back on paying out money to shareholders or pursuing share buyback programmes.

Insurer FBD has postponed its AGM to consider its planned €35 million dividend payout following an intervention by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority that called for an outright suspension in payouts by insurers in Europe.