Elevare to create 50 jobs over next two years in Dublin, London

Irish-owned on-site support services company Elevare said it is creating 50 jobs in the next two years following significant growth in the social media and banking sectors.

The company, which is headquartered in Cork and has offices in Dublin, also officially opened its London office as it targets growth in the UK market.

Elevare said 30 of the new jobs would be in Dublin, with the remaining 20 located in the new London office, with roles including management and operational support staff.

The firm has also won a contract with financial infrastructure provider Deutsche Börse Group, to provide security and reception services to the company at its new Irish headquarters at Navigation Square in Cork. The contract is worth 400,000 over three years.

Elevare has grown by 40 per cent in the past three years, and last year experienced 20 per cent growth.

It was previously known as RMS Security (Cork). The company provides security services, facility management, cleaning and maintenance services, office support and customer relations services.

“We have seen huge success and growth in the years since, and our rebrand to Elevare more accurately reflects our updated, fresh approach. The new roles will further broaden and bolster our current offering, especially as we expand to new markets overseas,” said chief executive Ger O’Donovan.