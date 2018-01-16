Doctor liable for debt despite bank official’s comments, judge rules

A bank official’s representations to a doctor at a meeting that he was “in the clear” in relation to a debt before he put €2.2 million on deposit in 2007 had no legal consequences for the bank, the High Court has ruled.

A year later, Ulster Bank used some US$993,000 (€812,000) of the money still on deposit to help pay off the debt.

Dr Neil Healy, from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, claimed the bank, on foot of the earlier representations, was not entitled to do that.

Mr Justice Max Barrett said, while he found Mullingar Ulster Bank relationship manager Alan Leech had made such representations, those did not have the legal consequences contended for by Dr Healy with the result Dr Healy was liable to Promontoria (Aran) Ltd for the debt.

The fund had acquired from Ulster Bank the debt, which was related to a medical practice in which Dr Healy had sold his interest in, he noted.

Dr Healy, a GP who had invested with another doctor to turn a former hospital in Coole, Co Westmeath, into a medical practice, and to build houses on part of the land, had sued Ulster Bank claiming, in appropriating the $993,000 outstanding in his deposit account, it was guilty of unlawfully converting the money for its own use, as well as breach of contract, negligence and deceit.

After the High Court rejected his claims in 2009, he appealed and the Supreme Court later sent the matter back to the High Court for rehearing.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Barrett also rejected his claim and said Promontoria, who by this stage was also a defendant and had counter-claimed against Dr Healy, was entitled to judgment against him.

The court heard Dr Healy had received €2.2m for his interest in the Coole practice and attended a meeting with Mr Leech in August 2007 when he discussed what interest rate he would get on the money while it was on deposit.

Dr Healy had guaranteed loans on the Coole medical practice to Coole Property Holdings Ltd (CPHL). He said he sought confirmation from Mr Leech he was released from any liability to the bank in relation to CPHL and Mr Leech’s response was “I was in the clear” and “had nothing to worry about” in that regard.

Mr Leech disputed accounts by Mr Healy and his mother of what was said at the meeting.

Mr Justice Barrett said he did not consider Mr Leech, who no longer works for Ulster Bank, had any motive to advance Ulster Bank’s and Promontoria’s case. The fact remained, many years after the events, Mr Leech “recalled vast and vastly detailed memories” of the meeting but still had no recollection as to the “critical representation”.

The court regretfully concluded Mr Leech’s evidence to be “somewhat wanting in credibility” and the evidence of Dr Healy and his mother was “greatly to be preferred”.

As of September 2007, it was clear from correspondence from Mr Leech he was “entirely convinced” Dr Healy had no security or guarantee obligations towards the bank, the judge said.

However, a year later, August 2008, Dr Healy was told the balance on the loans to CPHL was €2.2m and it had been understood this money was to have been paid from development of houses on the Coole land. As that had not happened, the bank required the debt be repaid in the short term.

A week later, the bank used the €812,000 in Dr Healy’s account, used to buy dollars as part of wealth management services to him from the bank, to pay off part of the CPHL debt.

Mr Justice Barrett said Mr Healy, as a matetr of law, must fail in his claim the bank was prevented enforcing its rights against Mr Healy due to the absence of a binding agreement releasing him from CPHL’s debts. The judge also found against him in relation to claims of deceit, breach of contract and negligence.