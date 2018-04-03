DCC announces completion of deals for Retail West and Tega

Irish sales, marketing and support services group DCC has completed its acquisition of both Retail West and the German company Tega.

DCC announced plans to enter the US fuel market in early November with the acquisition of the company from NGL Energy Partners for $200 million.

Headquartered in Illinois, Retail West has been in business for more that 70 years and employs 390 people. It sells approximately 130,000 tonnes of LPG annually from 43 customer service locations and 58 satellite facilities.

The business trades under three prominent regional brands: Hicksgas, Pacer Propane and Propane Central, and a number of smaller, local brands.

DCC also confirmed its deal for Tega has been completed. The deal, which was announced in early January, sees the group moving into the German liquefied petroleum gas (lcg) market.

While no financial details were disclosed, DCC said Tega has revenue of about €75 million. It currently employs about 100 people across five sites, mainly in southern Germany.