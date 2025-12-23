Email sent from royal residence urged Ghislaine Maxwell to find ‘inappropriate friends’

A man identified as “A”, who appears to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, discussed facilitating meetings with “inappropriate friends” in correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Among the latest tranche of Epstein files are email exchanges in 2001 and 2002 between Maxwell and a correspondent who appears as “The Invisible Man” in the email thread and says he is writing from Balmoral, the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands.

Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Britain’s Prince Andrew, has a well-established relationship with Maxwell. As well as the initial A and reference to Balmoral, the August, 2001, emails in the latest tranche include a mention of a valet and having recently left the “RN”. Mountbatten-Windsor left the Royal Navy in July, 2001. A 2002 email includes a forwarded message that refers to giving him a phone number.

The former prince and Buckingham Palace have been approached for comment. He has previously acknowledged his friendship with Maxwell. In October, he said of claims about his links with Jeffrey Epstein: “I vigorously deny the accusations against me.” There is no suggestion that being mentioned in the files is evidence of wrongdoing.

In one message sent in August, 2001, The Invisible Man, signing off the email “A”, asks Maxwell if she has found him some “inappropriate friends”.

“I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family,” the message reads. “Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day. The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time! How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?”

A separate file reveals an exchange between the two correspondents in which Maxwell apologises as she has only found “appropriate” friends, to which The Invisible Man or A replies “Distraught!”. He later references that he has left the “RN”.

Further documents include emails that show how US lawyers believed there were “various factual inaccuracies” in Mountbatten-Windsor’s accounts during their investigation into Epstein.

The internal communications came during a public row between the former prince and US prosecutors over his co-operation with their requests for an interview.

Mountbatten-Windsor’s legal team had released a statement before the June, 2020 email in which they said he had on “at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness” to the department of justice.

An unnamed lawyer from New York told the former southern district of New York attorney Geoff Berman on June 8th, 2020: “Geoff – as discussed, I’ve put together a short proposed statement responding to the press release issued by Prince Andrew’s counsel this morning.

“If we do issue something in response, as you’ll see, I would recommend we keep it short and forward looking, rather than trying to rehash all of the various factual inaccuracies in his account of the past.”

Mr Berman went on to publicly accuse the former prince of attempting to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate”. – Guardian