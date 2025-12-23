Dartmouth Square residents withdraw High Court challenge to MetroLink

Residents of Ranelagh in Dublin who took a legal challenge to the multibillion MetroLink rail project have dropped their judicial review proceedings.

The move is expected to facilitate the early development of the rail line, set to be the largest infrastructure project in the State, which was facing years of delay if the court action went ahead.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said he was “delighted to hear the news that the judicial review has been withdrawn” and he wanted to “thank all of those who were involved in the mediation process for reaching this agreement”.

In a social media post he said it was “full steam ahead now to be able to go to tender and to procure this project, which is a project that we will deliver as a government that’s going to be transformative for the north Dublin area and indeed the Dublin area and the region”.

The residents of 12 houses in Dartmouth Square West in Dublin 6 last month initiated judicial review proceedings against An Coimisiún Pleanála’s decision to grant permission for the 18.8km, mostly underground, line.

The commission had in September approved Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII’s) application to build the line from Swords, in north Dublin to Charlemont, close Ranelagh in South Dublin. The route would have 16 stops serving areas including Dublin Airport, Ballymun, Glasnevin, Phibsborough and the city centre.

The houses at Dartmouth Square West back on to the Charlemont terminus of the line. Nineteen residents living in the houses, and one company owned by a resident, sought an order quashing the grant of planning permission for the MetroLink. TII was a proposed notice party to the action.

Earlier this month the company, Kalamunda Co Unlimited, owned by Sharon McCabe, of Dartmouth Square West, withdrew from the proceedings. Kalamunda is the holding company that owns the McCabes Pharmacy group, which was bought two years ago by PHX Ireland, the owner of the Lloyds Pharmacy chain.

At the same court hearing residents were given a provisional date for the hearing of the judicial review next March. However, lawyers for the residents told the court they were willing to enter mediation, after TII proposed pre-Christmas talks in an effort to resolve the dispute.

Mediation discussions were held this week, following which the residents agreed to end their legal challenge to the Metrolink project.

TII is already in talks with a number of international consortiums who have indicated an interest in building the mega project.

MetroLink, will require a workforce of approximately 8,000 and is expected to take at least eight years to construct, making it the largest infrastructure project in the State. TII hopes rail services could begin operating in the mid-2030s.