Aldi to begin recruitment drive to maintain service

Grocery retailer Aldi will launch a recruitment drive in the coming days to ensure levels of service will be maintained throughout the “challenging time ahead”.

The supermarket group said it is “actively preparing” to supplement its 4,000-strong workforce and will liaise with industry representative bodies in sectors where there have been mass job losses including the hotel and restaurant sectors.

The recruitment drive follows a prediction from Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty that more than 400,000 people could lose their jobs.

“Retail is going to be at the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 as we head into the weeks before us. We want to strengthen our team to make sure we can play our part in this national effort,” said John Curtin, Aldi’s group buying director.

Other measures Aldi has introduced include priority shopping for the elderly between 11am and 1pm each day, social distancing measures, and the installation of clear screens at every till across its 142 stores.