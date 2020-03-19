Coronavirus: Minister says crisis could leave over 400,000 people out of work

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has said she accepts that more than 400,000 people could lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about projections from some analysts who forecast that the number of people made unemployed during the outbreak could pass 400,000, she said: “It could be potentially as drastic [as those projections].”

“We have not overused the word unprecedented in the past few days but it has been that.”

She said her department and her Government colleagues would give all supports to “see us through the next few weeks”.

“We are in a very different place on our modelling compared to last week. [It is more] than the obvious industries that are affected . . .

“Every day there is another industry that I did not expect to be affected...The numbers could potentially be as high as [predicted].”

Ms Doherty said there have been 58,000 applications so far for the Covid-19 payment introduced at the weekend for those who have been let go because of the crisis.

She said her department has managed to process 43,000 of these applications so far.

“What happened over months and months in 2008 and 2009 during the banking crisis has happened over the past few days,” said Ms Doherty.

She has also confirmed that people will now receive social welfare payments on a fortnightly basis rather than on a weekly basis. This is to accommodate social distancing for those who collect their welfare in post offices.