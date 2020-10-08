Aldi doubles number of products available for home delivery

Retailer Aldi has increased the range of products available for home delivery through its partnership with Deliveroo, doubling it to more than 330 products.

The on-demand grocery service was launched in June with two stores taking part. Some 140 essential items were initially included in the service, with orders picked and packed by Aldi staff for delivery by Deliveroo’s network of delivery riders within 30 minutes.

The service has expanded to include all of south Dublin, Cork City, Galway City and Meath, with nine stores now offering Deliveroo as an option for deliveries of staple items such as pasta, rice, flour, fruit and veg, along with cleaning products.

“Increasing the number of products available through the app will make it easier for people to get much-needed groceries delivered right to their doors quickly and safely,” said Niall O’Connor, Aldi group managing director. “This is an exciting new venture for Aldi, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Deliveroo into the future.”

Among the top items purchased through the app are fresh milk, orange juice, bananas, mixed peppers and avocados.

Customer satisfaction

“At Deliveroo, we are pleased to be working with Aldi to offer more products to those people who need them,” said Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo.

“It is great to see that customer satisfaction with the service is very high, and we look forward to working with Aldi in the future to ensure that people are getting the food they need and want during this difficult time.”

Rival Lidl has a partnership with Buymie for online grocery delivery. Initially available only in Dublin, the service found new traction during the pandemic, as people were unable or unwilling to risk shopping in person.

Available throughout Dublin, the service is also offered to large commuter towns such as Greystones, Maynooth and Howth, and recently expanded to Cork.

Meanwhile, Dunnes Stores confirmed a move into home deliveries with a new partnership with Buymie that will see customers able to order groceries from 24 stores in the greater Dublin area and in Cork city for same day delivery.