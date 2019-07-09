‘The recession completely changed my attitude towards money’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m a regular saver, especially for things like holidays – I believe a holiday should be fully paid (including spending money) before you go. On the other side, I like to spend when I can as I like my gadgets.

Do you shop around for better value?

I enjoy that side of things. I use comparison sites for most things such as televisions/wifi providers, car and travel insurance, savings plans, and so on.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

That would have been a holiday I took a few years ago after a particularly tough few months work. I got a last-minute week off, so I booked a flight and a suite in a five-star hotel at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles. I booked it Tuesday and flew out on the Friday. It cost me €3,000, but it was totally worth it.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

I lived in the UK until recently and bought my current car, a Volkswagen Golf, there. That was really good value, as it was in mint condition, with low mileage. I recently got it valued and it’s worth more now in Ireland than what I paid for it three years ago.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

I have changed recently back to buying local more than online. I prefer to go into a shop and be able to try on clothes or see a product. I have never bought groceries online, and have no desire to do so.

Do you haggle over prices?

In business, yes, I would have no problem doing that to get the best deal I can. I also have to negotiate people haggling with me, too! On a personal level, I don’t tend to, but I would have already done my homework on any big purchase or long-term expense to get the best deal.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

Yes, it has completely changed my attitude towards it. I may not have appreciated the value of money before, because it was not an issue. The recession hit me hard. I lost my job, like a lot of people did, in 2008/2009 and it took me many years to recover. I now spend on things I need rather than things I want.

Do you invest in shares?

I don’t find it interesting and I think you really need to understand that area if you’re going to invest in shares.

Cash or card?

I’ve become a card person in recent years, as being able to just tap and go is great. I would always carry some cash on me, but it’s never much.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I recently bought a new 55in TV. I did my comparisons online between the main retailers, checked the reviews and then bought in store. There was €80 difference between what I paid for it versus the next retailer for the same brand, so I was pretty happy about that.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I save up for holidays by putting money onto a pre-paid currency card that I only use on holiday. I find them great to use and you don’t incur charges. You can change between currencies, too, online so it’s totally hassle free.

Have you ever lost money?

Like many people I have lost money on property in the past. This has caused me to be far more considered in anything financial I do.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

I buy a Euromillions ticket online each week, and usually enjoy a flutter on the football during the season, but I only bet small amounts. I like to do these random football accumulators; on the last day of the season Manchester United’s failure to beat Cardiff cost me €500 on a €1 bet – I will never forgive them. My biggest win was €380 from a €1 bet a few years ago.

Is money important to you?

Yes, money is important to me. I know what it’s like to not have it and how hard it is to save it, so over the years my appreciation of it has certainly changed.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have €12.10 on me right now.

in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea