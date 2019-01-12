Whether it’s the interminable wait for the first payday of the year, a fit of seasonal resolve or simply the wild profligacy of Christmas, January often presents a moment of financial reckoning. Little surprise, then, that John Lowe’s financial bible The Money Doctor has been a perennial publishing favourite around this time of year. But even he is aware that 2019 will present its own set of unique fiscal challenges for many.

“I tend to see a lot of couples who ask can they afford to have a child? It’s amazing now that people are thinking that. Others come in [for an evaluation] and say, ‘I can’t do without my three lattes a day. Over a year, that amounts to €2,000.