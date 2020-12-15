Stocktake: Stock valuations not absurd after all, says Shiller

Economist agrees US stocks’ high Cape ratio is justified with zero-interest rates

Economist Robert Shiller has developed a new measure, the excess Cape yield, which considers both equity valuations and interest rates. Photograph: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Economist Robert Shiller has developed a new measure, the excess Cape yield, which considers both equity valuations and interest rates. Photograph: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

 

Investors who see the United States market as dangerously overvalued invariably cite the work of Nobel economist Robert Shiller, but it seems the Yale professor isn’t quite as pessimistic as he is often thought to be.

Shiller has popularised the cyclically-adjusted price-earnings ratio, or Cape, which averages earnings over a 10-year period in an effort to estimate if stocks are overvalued or undervalued. Right now, US stocks’ Cape ratio is 33 – higher than the infamous 1929 stock market peak and a level only ever exceeded during the dot-com bubble.

Justified

However, critics have long complained that a higher Cape ratio is justified in a world of zero-interest rates – a viewpoint that Shiller has come to share.

Shiller has developed a new measure, the excess Cape yield (ECY), which considers both equity valuations and interest rates. It indicates global equities are cheap and “highly attractive” relative to bonds, particularly in the UK, Europe and Japan.

As for the US, the ECY suggests inflation-adjusted returns of about 5 per cent over the next decade.

Of course, if bonds yields eventually rise, then stock valuations may also have to “reset”, says Shiller. “But, at this point, despite the risks and the high Cape ratios, stock market valuations may not be as absurd as some people think.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.