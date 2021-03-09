Stocktake: Is a big sell-off in store?

S&P 500 gained 2.4 per cent at start of March before tumbling in following days

February was a mixed month for stock markets. File photograph: Justin Lane

February was a mixed month for stock markets. File photograph: Justin Lane

 

February was a mixed month for stock markets. The Bloomberg World index began the month with 11 consecutive daily gains, notes Bespoke Investments, before falling in eight out of nine trading days as the month progressed.

The rollercoaster ride has continued in March, which began with the S&P 500 gaining 2.4 per cent – its biggest one-day gain in nine months – before tumbling in the following days.

Is this a run-of-the-mill pullback in a bull market or the beginnings of an unnerving sell-off? Who knows, although investors shouldn’t panic if stocks do sell off. After all, sell-offs are perfectly normal. Since 1980 the S&P 500 has suffered an average intra-year decline of 14.3 per cent, according to JP Morgan data, even though stocks gained in 31 of those 41 years.

That aside, history indicates any sell-off is unlikely to be protracted. LPL Research’s Ryan Detrick found 15 instances since 2009 where the S&P 500 registered a one-day gain of at least 2.3 per cent while above its 200-day average. Six months later, stocks were higher every single time, averaging gains of 11.8 per cent.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.