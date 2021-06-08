Stocktake: Cyber-attacks an increasing concern for investors

Cybersecurity will be one of the major geopolitical themes of the 2020s

 

Recent cyber-attacks have targeted the HSE as well as a major US gas pipeline and meat processing giant JBS. We will have to get used to this, says investment analyst Joachim Klement.

In his recent book Geo-Economics (free to download), Klement predicts cybersecurity will be one of the major geopolitical themes of the 2020s.

Markets are already paying attention. Almost 80 per cent of S&P 500 companies mentioned cybersecurity risks in 2018. Severe security breaches can depress an affected company’s share price for months, while lost client trust means it can take two years for firm revenues to return to pre-attack levels. In contrast, revenues of companies that did not suffer a security breach increased by almost 20 per cent over the same period.

Research also indicates almost all major industries face revenue losses from cybercrime in excess of $100bn over five years. High-tech companies are especially at risk, facing lost revenues of $753bn.

The worst-case scenario is an attack that catalyses a financial crisis or recession – an underestimated risk, says Klement.

He quotes former American government official Richard Clarke. “If you spend more on coffee than on IT security, you will be hacked,” Clarke once said. “What’s more, you deserve to be hacked.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.