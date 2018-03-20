No tax break on loss made selling family home

Q&A: Sale of principal private residence is main exemption from capital gains law
As the sale of a principal private residence is not liable for tax under capital gains, the corollary is that you cannot use it to accumulate a loss that could be set against other gains.

As the sale of a principal private residence is not liable for tax under capital gains, the corollary is that you cannot use it to accumulate a loss that could be set against other gains.

 

If I sell my principal private residence this year (bought 12 years ago) and I make a loss (circa €30,000), am I entitled to offset this loss against future capital gains tax on an investment property ?

Mr A. McG., email

I’m afraid not. The general rule is that if you cannot make a taxable gain from a disposal, you can accrue a capital loss from the same transaction.

Your principal private residence – or main family home in ordinary terms – is not liable to capital gains tax (CGT). If, as for most people, you sell your family home for more than you initially paid for it, you do not have any tax liability. This is the single major exemption under CGT legislation given that, for many of us, our family home will be the single biggest investment that we make.

However, as it is not liable for tax under capital gains, the corollary is that you cannot use it to accumulate a loss that would be set against other gains.

This might certainly seem unfair to a generation who, like you, are left nursing significant losses on their family home – even assuming they are no longer in negative equity on the mortgage – but it is difficult to fault the fairness or logic of the tax authorities in this instance.

Your €30,000 is, unfortunately a write-off in this situation.

Please send your queries to Dominic Coyle, Q&A, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or by email to dcoyle@irishtimes.com. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.