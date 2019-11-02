Insurance sector reform inches along with move on premium advice

Requirement for basic data comes three years after formation of working group

Michael D’Arcy, the Minister of State responsible for knocking heads together to deliver more reasonable insurance costs for consumers. Photograph: Alan Betson

Michael D’Arcy, the Minister of State responsible for knocking heads together to deliver more reasonable insurance costs for consumers. Photograph: Alan Betson

 

It doesn’t seem like a lot but it has been a long time coming. Insurers are finally having to remind private motorists what they paid last year at the same time as they advise them on the following year’s premiums.

At least, if you’re a private motorist they will. But it doesn’t extend (yet anyway) to commercial drivers or homeowners. Aside from being a basic and sensible aide memoire, having to put both premiums on the same page may restrain insurers from some of the more ambitious increases that occasionally find their way on to renewal forms only to be hastily marked down when consumers indicate their intent to shop around.

Tellingly, no one involved was overly happy with the news. The insurance sector argues that it has yet to see any substantial reduction in the cost of claims, brokers were complaining that it will only add to the already onerous burden of paperwork that needs to be produced at renewal time – most of which, they argue, no one reads anyway – and reform campaigners only grudgingly welcomed what they called “micro improvements” from the “notoriously secretive” industry that had fought tooth and nail against yielding even this information.

Michael D’Arcy, the Minister of State responsible for knocking heads together to deliver more reasonable costs for consumers and lower claims costs for the sector acknowledged there was much work left to do. He did point to a 24 per cent fall in the price of motor insurance since it peaked in July 2016, as reported by the Central Statistics Office, but that’s not a saving that will resonate with most motorists.

July 2016 was when the Cost of Insurance Working Group was formed. Over three years later, we have only got to the point where basic data on previous premiums can be made available to consumers.

The Minister insists that insurance reform remains high on the Government’s agenda but it’s not hard to see why Alliance for Insurance Reform director Peter Boland argues that if more substantial transparency reforms move at this pace “it will be our children’s’ children, not us, who benefit from them”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.