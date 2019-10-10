OECD and Irish taxes, IAG’s climate change offsets, and property loopholes

Ireland could lose more than 10 per cent of its corporation tax revenue under new proposals to reform the global tax system, business lobby group Ibec has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy crunches the numbers

Willie Walsh’s International Airlines Group, which owns Aer Lingus, will spend about €3 million a year offsetting greenhouse gas pollution from some services as it aims to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Overseas funds that bought Irish property following the crash piled as much as 90 per cent debt into their funds to get around rules introduced by the Government in 2017 to reel them into the tax net, according to industry sources. Joe Brennan reports.

In our Net Results column Ciara O’Brien looks at how sports and politics often cross paths. She cites the example of Hong Kong gamer Ng Wai Chung, known as Blitzchung, recently found himself ousted from a Hearthstone tournament after he voiced support for the Hong Kong protests.

