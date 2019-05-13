Nothing going on but the rent, building activity and why AI is not a threat

The number of properties to rent in the Republic reached a record low while rent prices rose to a new record high, according to a report from property website Daft.ie. Peter Hamilton has the details.

Long-awaited Government plans to shake up the Republic’s air travel regulators are set to move a step closer in coming weeks. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Construction activity, writes Peter Hamilton, rose sharply in April while purchasing inventory also ratcheted up as companies seek to avoid Brexit-related supply disruptions, according to a survey from Ulster Bank.

Aer Lingus has gone to court seeking to recover costs incurred in repairing an engine that was damaged during Storm Ophelia in 2017, writes Peter Hamilton.

IT recycling company AMI has increased the amount of money it returned to clients through recycling and reselling IT equipment by 25 per cent in 2018, raising a total of €2.5 million. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Brexit is causing businesses to defer investment decisions but is having very little impact on consumer savings, according to two surveys on the matter. Peter Hamilton has the details.

Up to €10 million is expected to be loaned to credit union members for a new home improvement funding scheme over the course of this year, reports Peter Hamilton.

Investment in Irish technology companies as they grow fell by 6 per cent last year, at a time when overall funding flowing into European businesses more than doubled, a new report has shown, writes Ciara O’Brien.

Treating workers like robots is, alas, a problem that has always been with us. Yet as employee expectations shift and the use of social media rises, employers with toxic workplaces are being exposed with ever more alacrity, writes columnist Pilita Clark

Chris Johns warns us that corporate capitalism is becoming like Game of Thrones.

