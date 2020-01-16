Nominations open for EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Nominations have opened for the 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, which are now in their 23rd year.

The awards, which operate in more than 60 countries worldwide, work to recognise, promote and build a supportive community around Ireland’s high-growth entrepreneurs.

Ultimately, 24 companies will be selected to compete across three categories – emerging, industry and international – and engage in a 10-month programme which includes a week-long chief executive retreat to South Africa.

Roger Wallace, the partner lead for the programme, said that EY is keen to see a broader and more diverse range of nominees. “We’ve seen a steady but gradual increase in the number of women nominated in recent years, but we want 2020 to be the year where we see a more significant jump. It’s important to us that the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme accurately reflects the fabric of the entrepreneurial landscape across the entire island of Ireland. ”

The programme is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors and stages across the Republic and Northern Ireland. CPL Resources chief executive Anne Heraty will sit as chairwoman of the judging panel, which will select the 24 finalists.

Sligo man Richard Kennedy of Belfast-based Devenish was named as overall winner of the 2019 programme and will represent Ireland at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards in Monte Carlo in June. Pat McDonagh, the founder of Supermac’s, was named as industry entrepreneur of the year while Triona Mullane of Madme Technologies was named EY Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year.