‘Irish Times’ nominated in two categories at global media awards

The Irish Times has been nominated for two awards at the International News Media Association’s Global Media Awards, which are designed to “spotlight excellence in audience, revenue and brand development” by news media companies.

The Irish Times was among the global or national brands nominated in the category of best marketing solution for an advertising client. This was for the Irish Times Content Studio’s work with Ulster Bank on its Be One Inspire One campaign, which was designed to promote the bank’s support for women in business. The news group held two reader events in connection with the campaign.

This was nominated by the judges alongside marketing campaigns originating from Sweden, Brazil, India and China.

The second nomination was for best execution of native advertising (often known as advertorial) in connection with a campaign called the Story of Home, which again related to Ulster Bank. The content produced in this case was created “to put Ulster Bank front of mind for potential mortgage customers”.

This work was shortlisted alongside native advertising projects from Croatia, Denmark, Austria and Australia.

The competition attracted 830 entries from 220 media companies in 39 countries and 195 finalists were named, including newspaper groups, magazine companies, digital media outlets and television and radio broadcasters. Some 40 winners will be named on June 4th.