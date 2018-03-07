Britvic refreshes sponsorship with Dublin GAA

Britvic Ireland has renewed its three-year sponsorship deal with Dublin GAA. The soft drinks manufacturer’s Ballygowan water and Energise Sports brands will act as official hydration partners for Dublin’s football (men and ladies), hurling and camogie teams.

The value of the deal, to be announced on Wednesday, has not been disclosed but sponsorship sources put it at about €350,000 over the next three years, plus product. It will cover teams across all age groups, including underage and senior level.

Ballygowan is the number one water brand in the Irish grocery market, with a €25 million share of the €114 million sector, while Energise Sports has a growing profile in the energy drinks segment.

Britvic originally signed on with Dublin in 2015, elbowing rival Deep RiverRock out of the picture. The sponsorship has coincided with a period of unprecedented success for Dublin GAA, with the senior footballers winning their third All-Ireland in a row last September in a thrilling final with Mayo.

The Dublin ladies’ teams also won their All-Ireland, defeating Mayo in Croke Park. There has also been a slew of provincial and national honours at underage level.

Commenting on the agreement, Tomás Quinn, commercial and marketing manager for Dublin GAA, said: “We are delighted to be working with home-grown Irish brands that are experts in hydration and performance. We’re looking forward to continuing to develop our long-standing relationship with Britvic and I have no doubt our clubs and supporters will continue to support our partners Ballygowan and Energise Sport.”

Britvic Ireland’s marketing director, Leonie Doyle, said Dublin GAA was the “perfect partner” for its Ballygowan and Energise Sport brands. “Collaborating with Dublin GAA gives us a great platform to promote the benefits of hydration for everyone,” she said.