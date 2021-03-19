Irish Times Business Awards to be sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland has signed up as the main sponsor for the Irish Times Business Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement among business leaders in Ireland. Now in its fourth year, the prestigious Business Person of the Year prize has been awarded to Róisín Hennerty of Ornua Foods (2020), Patrick and John Collison of Stripe (2019) and Glanbia’s Siobhán Talbot (2018).

Each month, a winner is selected by the Irish Times business team, led by business editor Ciarán Hancock. Judging of all monthly winners and category winners for the annual awards will be undertaken by an independent panel of judges, chaired by Cathriona Hallahan, managing director of Microsoft Ireland.

At the announcement of the sponsorship, Liam Kavanagh, managing director of the Irish Times Group said: “As the fourth year of these awards commences, we are delighted to welcome Bank of Ireland on board. With its long-rooted history, commitment to innovation and support of the business community, Bank of Ireland represents a great partner for The Irish Times. Together we look forward to continuing to support and celebrate the outstanding business leaders in our community.”

Nikki Canavan, senior director of corporate banking in Bank of Ireland, said: “Bank of Ireland is delighted to sponsor the Irish Times Business Awards, which recognise and celebrate the achievements of business leaders across Ireland and internationally. A look back at the winners over the past few years is an impressive reminder of the expertise, talent and commitment of those who lead our businesses, and we look forward to supporting these important awards.”

This year’s awards will culminate with an event in January 2022 when Business Person of the Year will be announced. Candidates in the running so far include Inflazome’s Matt Cooper, PlanNet21’s Peter Carroll, Anne Heraty of CPL, and Robert Etchingham of Applegreen.

Irish business leaders both at home and abroad, as well as international executives of leading major companies in Ireland, are considered for inclusion as Business Person of the Month.