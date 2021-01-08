The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Anne Heraty

CPL Resources co-founder and chief executive Anne Heraty has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for November.

The Irish-listed recruitment company announced during that month that it had agreed to be taken over by Japanese group Outsourcing for almost €318 million in an all-cash deal.

This represented a 50.6 per cent premium to its share price over the previous 30 days.

Heraty will receive just more than €91 million from the sale of her shares in the company, while her husband, Paul Carroll, will receive about €18 million from the sale of his stake.

Global recruitment

For CPL, the deal offers the chance to be part of a wider, better-resourced global recruitment group. Heraty will remain with the business and the Irish company will retain its brand.

Since the announcement of the sale, the transaction has been approved by CPL shareholders and now awaits approval from the High Court for the deal to complete.

A native of Co Longford, Heraty set up CPL in 1989 at age 29 and became the first female chief executive of an Irish publicly quoted company a decade later when she floated the business.