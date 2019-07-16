INM sets date for High Court to seek approval for Mediahuis deal

Independent News and Media is to go to the High Court on July 30th to seek approval for the proposed €145.6 million takeover of the business by Belgian group Mediahuis.

The deal, which was overwhelmingly backed by shareholders in June and has been passed by competition regualtors, still requires the approval of the Minister for Communications, Richard Bruton.

Mediahuis publishes 14 daily news titles in Belgium and the Netherlands and is involved in broadcasting a number of Dutch and French language TV and radio stations. The group already holds a 29.9 per cent stake in INM.