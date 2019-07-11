Richie Oakley appointed editor of Sunday Business Post

Former editor of the Times Ireland edition Richie Oakley has been appointed editor of the Sunday Business Post.

Oakley’s new role comes less than a month since the last print edition of the Times Ireland was published.

Last May, it emerged that most of the editorial staff at the Times Ireland edition were to be made redundant and that the paper’s print edition would cease publication. The last issue of the paper was printed on June 22nd.

News Corp

Oakley was editor of the Times Ireland from the launch of a daily digital edition in the Irish market in 2015 until June. The newspaper was published by News Corp UK & Ireland .

He will formally take up his new role in mid-August, replacing Susan Mitchell, deputy editor, who has been acting editor of the Sunday Business Post pending this appointment. The newspaper was last year sold to Galway businessman Enda O’Coineen, the chairman of Kilcullen Kapital Partners.