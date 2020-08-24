Elaine Geraghty appointed CEO of Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios

Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios has announced that Elaine Geraghty is to be appointed chief executive later this autumn.

Ms Geraghty is currently CEO with Screen Producers Ireland. She has over 30 years’ experience in the audio-visual and media sector.

She has held a variety of senior management positions in the Communicorp Group, the Sunday Tribune and 98FM.

In her role as CEO of Newstalk, she led it from being a local Dublin radio station to securing its licence and to becoming Ireland’s first independent national talk radio broadcaster.

Joe Devine, chairman of Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios said: “Elaine brings a wealth of media and business management acumen to her new role at an exciting time in the history of a global explosion in the demand for audio-visual content creation.

Dancing with the Stars is filmed at Ardmore Studios.

Investment

“She is a great fit for our studios as she understands the unique workings of the sector and has the skill sets needed for our business.”

Mr Devine added that Siún Ní Raghallaigh will remain as executive director and will focus on “overseeing, managing and delivering our expansion at Ardmore”.

Ardmore Studios is embarking on a major investment programme that will significantly increase its studio capacity, and deliver “the highest standard of sound stages and support buildings to compete with the best in the world”.

The plan is to deliver three new sound stages to facilitate the increasing international demand for high quality sound stage space.

When complete, Ardmore Studios will comprise over 140,000 sq ft of sound stages and 120,000 sq ft of support buildings on its Bray site.

“The strategy for redevelopment will significantly enhance the existing studio infrastructure ensuring the studios continue to attract high quality international and national productions into the future,” the group said.