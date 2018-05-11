Communicorp renews contract for local radio news bulletins

Communicorp Media has renewed a contract to provide news bulletins to regional and local radio stations.

The radio group, controlled by businessman Denis O’Brien, has been running the syndicated service since 2009, which provides content to 28 local radio stations.

Communicorp owns Newstalk and TodayFm, the two largest commercial radio stations in the State, as well as Dublin’s 98FM and Spin 103.8 and Spin South West.

The service supplies local radio stations with news, sport, and entertainment bulletins for a fee. The contract has been renewed by Communicorp twice since it was first secured nine years ago.

Adrian Serle, chief executive of the media group, said he was “delighted” the company had signed a “long-term contract” for the service.

“At a time when fake news and untrustworthy, unregulated news sources are rife, radio remains rock solid, as a dependable, credible and reliable news and information provider,” he said.

Wireless radio group (formerly UTV), which operates Dublin stations FM104 and Q102, and Cork 96FM, joined the network in 2014.