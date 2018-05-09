Google bans online ads on abortion referendum

Google is to stop all advertising relating to the Eighth Amendment, amid concerns about the integrity of the vote.

The decision applies to all Google’s advertising platforms, including AdWords and YouTube, and will come into effect from Thursday, May 10th.

“Following our update around election integrity efforts globally, we have decided to pause all ads related to the Irish referendum on the Eighth Amendment,”a spokesman for the company said.

On May 4th, Google announced it would roll out a verification process for election ads in the United States. This latest announcement is linked to that process.

The move comes a day after Facebook said it would no longer accept advertising relating to the Eighth Amendment from organisations outside Ireland. There had been calls for Google to follow suit.

The decision also brings it into line with messaging app Twitter, which has not allowed any advertising in relation to the referendum from the outset.

This is in line with Twitter’s general policy on advertising, which restricts the promotion of various health issues, including abortion advocacy and abortion clinics.

Concerns had been raised that foreign groups would use online advertising to help sway the referendum results.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan TD welcomed the decision to ban all referendum related advertisements, and described the move as “internationally significant”.

“Following on from Facebook’s announcement yesterday, this announcement by Google is further welcome news,” he said. “Indeed, like Twitter, Google are going further than Facebook and banning all referendum related advertising.

“This is not about which side of the referendum you’re on, Yes or No. It is about protecting the integrity of our referendum and political system.”

Although there are no official figures for spending on campaigns related to the amendment, there has been a noticeable increase in advertising as the referendum date draws closer.