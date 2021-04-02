Accumulated profits at Paul O’Connell firm reach new high of €2.2m

Accumulated profits at the commercial firm owned by Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell reached a new high of €2.2 million in 2019.

Accounts for O’Connell’s Nellcon Ltd, which is involved in the provision of marketing and sports endorsements services, show it recorded a profit of €60,698 in the eight months to the end of December 2019, having posted a profits of €117,960 in the 12 months to the end of April 2019.

Pay to directors declined to €136,774, comprising of €74,052 in remuneration and pension contributions of €62,722.

O’Connell retired from playing in 2016 but recently returned to the Irish set up when he was appointed forwards coach to the national rugby team.

He was a key player for Munster and Ireland for more than a decade and won his 100th cap against Wales in March 2015 before winning another eight caps. He also captained the British and Irish Lions on the 2009 tour to South Africa.

Zebo

Separate accounts lodged by a firm owned by O’Connell’s former Munster and Ireland team-mate Simon Zebo show that accumulated profits last year increased by €114,192 from €336,460 to €450,653.

The Cork man is currently playing his rugby for Racing 92 in Paris. Accounts for Zebo’s Left Wing Productions for the 12 months to the end of March 2020 show its cash pile increased from €211,890 to €330,479.