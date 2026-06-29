Wall Street’s main indexes gained on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle ‌East lifted sentiment following recent hostilities. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

A global gauge of stock markets rose on Monday as investors ‌tracked the implementation of an interim peace deal between Iran and the United States, even as oil prices rose after tit-for-tat attacks underscored the risk of escalation.

European equities edged lower, but Wall Street led gains with technology shares ​rebounding after last week’s sell-off driven by concerns over spending on artificial intelligence.

A return to diplomacy in the Middle East would follow several days of strikes since an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week, with both sides accusing each other of breaking an interim ceasefire.

Oil prices were volatile, with both Brent and WTI up more than 1 per cent on the day but still sharply lower for ​the month. Recent US and Iranian attacks highlighted the fragility of the interim deal, while expectations of a recovery in energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz capped gains.

“The market can take some relief in the lower oil ⁠prices and its impact on the global economy,” Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferie27.13s, said.

Dublin

Glanbia was up again, increasing by 1 per cent to €24. The Kilkenny-based food group has been on a stellar run of late with shares up 50 per cent in 2026 alone. AIB and Bank of Ireland traded more weakly in line with financials across Europe. AIB was down 0.6 per cent while Bank of Ireland was down 1.5 per cent. Budget airline Ryanair traded flat after benefiting last week from falling oil prices. The group’s share price closed at €27.13. Home builder Cairn was down 0.8 per cent.

Europe

European shares closed flat ​on Monday, with gains in technology stocks offset by declines in construction firms, while investors mulled ‌the durability of a US-Iran ceasefire after the two countries halted the latest bout of hostilities.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.1 per cent higher, after narrowly marking gains last week.

The sell-off in technology stocks, which pushed the sector to its sharpest weekly fall since mid-March, stabilised ​on Monday with a 1.2 per cent gain. Chip stocks such as STMicroelectronics added 2.4 per cent.

Dutch digital services operator Prosus gained 2.4 per cent after reporting an 84 per cent rise in full-year adjusted core profit.

Private-equity firm Bridgepoint rose 16 per cent after agreeing to acquire US real-estate investment platform Kayne Anderson Real Estate for an enterprise value of $1.39 billion.

Shares of Heidelberg ⁠Materials ​fell 9.4 per cent after the construction firm on a call warned of a weak second ​quarter, a trader said.

London

UK shares inched lower ‌on Monday, led by declines in miners and financials, as renewed Middle East hostilities weighed ‌on risk sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 per cent lower, while the midcap FTSE ​250 was off 0.6 per cent.

Mining shares slipped due to a decline in gold after the recent escalation in the Middle East fuelled inflation concerns, with Anglo American, ​Fresnillo and Rio Tinto down between 1.2 per cent and 3 per cent.

British American Tobacco dipped 0.7 per cent ⁠after the tobacco giant said it plans to reduce its ‌workforce ‌by 20 per cent, dragging ​on consumer staple shares.

Shares of home construction makers mirrored European peers, with the index down 2.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, BT Group and its US peer Verizon Communications agreed to combine their international enterprise operations in a 50-50 joint venture with $4 billion in combined annual revenue. BT was up 0.51 per cent at closing.

New York

Wall Street’s main indexes gained on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle ‌East lifted sentiment following recent hostilities between the US and Iran, while Comcast shares soared on plans to split into two companies.

Iranian and US technical teams working to implement ​an interim peace deal are expected to meet in Doha in the coming days, a source told Reuters on Monday after strikes over the weekend threatened the fragile peace.

Eight of 11 big S&P 500 sector indexes were ⁠in the green shortly after opening.

Communications services led gains with a 2.6 per cent ​jump, with Comcast advancing 9.8 per cent after the media and cable provider said ​it plans to separate into two independent publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off of NBCUniversal and Sky.

Concerns about AI spending have injected an additional dose of uncertainty into the market.

A sell-off last week punished investor favourites such as semiconductors and the so-called Magnificent Seven, and drove the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to weekly losses. The blue-chip Dow Jones held up better than the other Wall Street benchmarks last week, gaining 0.6 per cent.

SpaceX also rose 2.3 per cent after Nasdaq said the newly listed company will be added to the Nasdaq 100 index on July 7th. Martin Marietta Materials fell 5 per cent after it said it would merge ‌with limestone supplier Lhoist North America in a deal worth $13.5 billion. – Additional reporting: Reuters