Irish Rail’s €36m contract fears and what next for flight cancellations

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The board of Irish Rail has expressed strong concerns at indications that the full delivery of a new IT system to regulate train movements across the country – on which €31.5 million has already been spent – could be in doubt. Martin Wall has the story.

Aer Lingus may be cancelling a slew of flights for mandatory maintenance, but Ryanair and Michael O’Leary have been conspicous by their silence on the issue so far. Why is that? John McManus explores the issues that may be coming for the carrier amid soaring jet fuel prices.

When it comes to the daily commute, there can be few more frustrating things than sitting in traffic watching cyclists whizz by. Given that, it’s probably not surprising that electric cargo bikes are becoming more and more popular. And, as Joanne Hunt explains in Money Matters, they can save you a fortune.

Irish business lender Capitalflow, which is owned by Dutch digital bank Bunq, said it is entering the buy-to-let mortgage market as it seeks to expand its current €1.2 billion loan portfolio. As Joe Brennan reports, the lender estimates that there is an annual lending opportunity of about €200 million a year in this niche area of the market, where total lending amounted to €6.6 billion at the end of last year.

As the Government reveals another increase in the surplus, Cliff Taylor looks at why the pressure to increase spending will only keep growing.

Joe also reports that executives from Austrian banking group Bawag have indicated they may move PTSB into corporate and public-sector lending to expand Irish bank’s business beyond its current focus on mortgages and small-business lending.

Many people work decades for the same employer only to realise there is little hope of career progression. But what can they do about it? Jack White looks at the options in the latest Work Q&A.

Associated British Foods is to demerge Penneys and Primark from its food business, breaking up its conglomerate structure after 65 years and paving the way for the fashion chain to list on the FTSE 100.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports on a site in south Dublin with planning permission for more than 200 homes on the block, as well as a 49 bedroom Limerick mansion on the market ahead of the Ryder Cup.

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