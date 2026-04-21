Business

Primark and Penneys to be spun out from listed parent Associated British Foods

Dublin-based fast fashion retailer is known as Penneys in Irish market and Primark in other countries

Primark chie executive Eoin Tonge at its flagship Mary Street store in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
Primark chie executive Eoin Tonge at its flagship Mary Street store in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
Tue Apr 21 2026 - 07:291 MIN READ

Associated British ‌Foods has decided to separate its Primark fashion chain from its food ‌businesses through a demerger following a review of the group’s structure, it ​said on Tuesday.

On completion of the demerger, AB Foods shareholders will hold stock in both listed entities. Dublin-based Primark is known as Penneys in Ireland, and is led by Irishman Eoin Tonge.

In addition to Primark, ​which trades from 486 stores in 19 markets and contributes over ⁠half of AB Foods’ profit, the London-listed group owns ‌grocery ‌brands ​such as Ovaltine, Ryvita and Twinings, as well as major sugar, agriculture and ingredients ⁠operations.

Shares in the ​group have fallen 14 per cent ​over the past year, giving it a market capitalisation ‌of £13.3 billion.

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Most ​analysts’ sum of the parts valuations of AB ⁠Foods show Primark trades at ⁠a ​significant discount to peers.

Primark chief Eoin Tonge: ‘I want to bring Penneys back to what Penneys was’ ]

The group launched a review of its structure last year with a view to maximising long-term value.

The review was conducted in consultation with AB Foods’ largest shareholder Wittington Investments - the holding company for the Weston family - ‌which is committed ⁠to maintaining majority ownership of both businesses.

AB Foods has said the financial markets will better understand ‌and appreciate the food businesses if Primark was a standalone listed ​business, while Primark now has the ​scale and growth opportunities to go it alone. - Reuters

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