Primark and Penneys to be spun out from listed parent Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods has decided to separate its Primark fashion chain from its food businesses through a demerger following a review of the group’s structure, it said on Tuesday.
On completion of the demerger, AB Foods shareholders will hold stock in both listed entities. Dublin-based Primark is known as Penneys in Ireland, and is led by Irishman Eoin Tonge.
In addition to Primark, which trades from 486 stores in 19 markets and contributes over half of AB Foods’ profit, the London-listed group owns grocery brands such as Ovaltine, Ryvita and Twinings, as well as major sugar, agriculture and ingredients operations.
Shares in the group have fallen 14 per cent over the past year, giving it a market capitalisation of £13.3 billion.
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Most analysts’ sum of the parts valuations of AB Foods show Primark trades at a significant discount to peers.
[ Primark chief Eoin Tonge: ‘I want to bring Penneys back to what Penneys was’Opens in new window ]
The group launched a review of its structure last year with a view to maximising long-term value.
The review was conducted in consultation with AB Foods’ largest shareholder Wittington Investments - the holding company for the Weston family - which is committed to maintaining majority ownership of both businesses.
AB Foods has said the financial markets will better understand and appreciate the food businesses if Primark was a standalone listed business, while Primark now has the scale and growth opportunities to go it alone. - Reuters