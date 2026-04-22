‘I’ve worked for over 20 years in an organisation with no career progression. What should I do?’

How does one raise the question around career progression and promotional opportunities? Illustration: Paul Scott

I’ve been working for more than two decades in an organisation and there has been no career progression. We have been assigned a manager with low levels of industry knowledge and zero management experience and our performance measurement is rushed.

Some other managers are seeking pay grade increases for their team. However, our manager seems to take our ideas and put them forward as his own.

I’m a hard worker, highly qualified and have impactful measurable outputs but no prospect of promotion in this culture.

How does one raise the question around career progression and promotional opportunities?

The reader’s experience is often systemic and “more common than many organisations like to admit”, says Ciara Spillane, a career coach and trainer at Positive Prospects.

“Working with little or no progression can be deeply disheartening, especially when you know you are capable, qualified and delivering real value.

“Add in unclear performance measures, weak management and a sense that your ideas are being appropriated, and it can start to feel personal, even though it is often systemic,” she says.

She advises the reader to take control of their career progression and not to leave it in the hands of their manager or organisation.

“Start by getting clear on what you want from your career now. Ask yourself a few honest questions. Do you want progression in responsibility, pay, influence, or all three?”

Without such clarity, it can be difficult to assess options or “advocate for yourself effectively”, she says.

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Once the reader knows what type of progression they want, Spillane advises having a direct conversation with their manager, “even if it feels uncomfortable”.

“Frame it around your future, not their shortcomings. Be specific about what you are looking for, whether that is a pay review, a defined progression path or access to higher-level responsibilities,” she says.

She advises bringing evidence to this discussion, such as qualifications and any data concerning their impact within the company.

“Ask clear questions such as: ‘What would progression look like for me here?’ and ‘What would I need to demonstrate to move to the next level?’”

If it becomes clear that progression is unlikely or dependent on factors outside the reader’s control, “then it may be time to look externally”, she says. This is not a failure but a “strategic decision”.

“Explore what your skills and experience are worth in the wider market. Many people underestimate their value because they have been in one system for so long,” she says.

The “uncomfortable truth”, she adds, is that loyalty is not always rewarded in the way people expect.

“You deserve a career where your contribution is recognised, your growth is supported and your future feels open rather than blocked. If that is not possible where you are, it is reasonable, and often necessary, to go and build it elsewhere,” she says.

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Sarah Geraghty, head of the careers division at The Communications Clinic, On the other hand notes that if someone has remained in an organisation for 20 years, despite limited progression, “it’s reasonable to assume there are still factors that make staying worthwhile”.

She advises considering whether the reader wants to progress within the current organisation or into a specific type of role there, as well as mapping out the advantages of staying put.

If the balance still favours staying, she says a new manager with whom a proactive conversation can be had can “sometimes be used to your advantage”.

This could explore their goals for the team alongside the reader’s areas of expertise and experience and, crucially, their goals.

“Ideally, this becomes a collaborative discussion where you and your manager map out goals that align with both the business needs and your own development,” she says.

“If, after this, there’s still no clear pathway or commitment to development, ask yourself honestly if your skills and experience would be better recognised elsewhere,” she says, adding that remaining in a role that does not allow for growth is “dangerous” and can be a key driver of unhappiness at work.

“Sometimes, the most professional decision is not to wait for a culture to change when there is little evidence that it will.”