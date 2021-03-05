Number of Boeing 737 Max jets back in service tops 100

The number of Boeing 737 Max jets back in service has now topped 100 as airlines in the US, Brazil and Europe add more flights with the re-certified jet.

More than 1,300 flights were logged in the week through March 3rd, with American Airlines Group operating almost 400 flights, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Brazilian carrier Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, which was the first to restart services with the Max in December, had the highest utilisation with its eight aircraft flying almost 11 hours a day, Cirium said in a statement.

Regulators around the world have followed the US Federal Aviation Administration in clearing the Max to resume flying after two fatal crashes led to its grounding in March 2019.

China was the first country to impose a ban after the second crash killed 157 people in Ethiopia. The Asian country has yet to approve the jet’s return, with regulators saying that they still had safety concerns.

Boeing has also resumed Max deliveries after inventories built up during the suspension. United Airlines Holdings Inc. this week expanded an existing order by 25 planes. Prior to the 2019 grounding, about 360 Max jets were in service around the world, according to Cirium. – Bloomberg