Irish hardware firm Anord to merge with Mardix after €40.2m acquisition

Co Louth-based Anord Control Systems, a provider of hardware to the data centre market, is to be merged with a UK-based rival just months after it was snapped up in a $48.6 million (€40.2 million) deal.

The move comes after Bertram Capital, which acquired a majority stake in Anord last June, bought Mardix for an undisclosed sum earlier this week.

The Anord-Mardix Group will offer critical power solutions for data centres and other large infrastructure and property projects. The combined entity owns 400,000sq ft of manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe.

Anord, which was founded by Anthony Nordon in 1969, is an electrical switchgear and power distribution equipment located in Dundalk.

It has worked on a number of large infrastructure projects in Ireland including the Ringsend water treatment plant and the Luas. although its main area of focus is hardware for data centres.

Mardix meanwhile was established in 1966 and is headquartered in Kendal, England. It is the largest UK-based manufacturer of critical power equipment including switchgear, power distribution units, package substations, busbar transmission and distribution systems and modular datahall busway systems.

“The similarities between Anord and Mardix are striking, from their respective foundations to their globally respected brand names, both of which have been built over decades. Both companies have a shared culture centred on quality, customer service and innovation,” said Kevin Finegan, Anord’s managing director.

“With an excellent reputation and track record in the critical power equipment market since the industry’s inception, Mardix is one of the most innovative providers in the marketplace. Mardix’s customer-focused ethos and continued commitment to industry-disrupting technical solutions have provided it with a strong market position and attractive growth profile,” he added.

The most recent accounts available for Anord Control Systems Limited show it recorded a pretax profit of €3.1 million in 2016, up from €925,433 a year earlier as turnover jumped from €31.4 million to €54.1 million.